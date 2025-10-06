Journal of Free Black Thought

Glenn McNair
14h

This is a superb and necessary article. The motivations behind this skewed representation of violence against Blacks are certainly political, but to present the truth about Black-on-Black violence also—in the minds of its supporters—reinforces negative stereotypes and provides "aid to the enemy." (Read: White people). Better that Black people die than reinforce a stereotype. This misrepresentation also distorts another public issue: gun violence. The face of gun violence in the dominant narrative is that of a white incel shooting up a school with his trusty AR-15. Such incidents are horrific and tragic, but do not represent the true nature of gun violence. In 2021 (a fairly typical year) there were 19,000 gun related homicides. Twelve thousand of those killed were Black, as were most of their murderers. The true face of gun violence in America is Black, and the gun is a plain-old 9mm semi-automatic pistol. As the author argues, until we present this reality fully nothing will be done to ameliorate it. Those of us in academia, media, and politics have a responsibility to do so if we really care about Black people. Closing one's eyes to facts—especially uncomfortable or disturbing facts—always leads to calamity. Reality cares not about our feelings, as this quote from John Adams eloquently articulates: "Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence"

Janice LeCocq
15h

You’re right on point. But, it has been very obvious for a very long time that black people are seen merely as a tool for political power and MSM/Social Media fame. Would be interesting to see what percentage of the “victim defenders” have switched from black people to trans activism to Free Palestine….

