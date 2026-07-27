Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

"When a young black or brown person is taught that the deck is stacked against him, he learns to expect less of himself, and the adults around him learn to expect less of him, too."

That is the evil of victimhood. And it's very similar to how it was in the time of slavery. Slaves were not kept subservient by means of whips and chains so much as by an overarching beleif that they were not capable of being much more than slaves. Slave owners believed this, and they imparted that belief to their slaves.

Then, as today, and as with any race, those who refuse to accept the limits that are dictated to them are the ones, the only ones, who have any real chance of achieving excellence.

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Stosh Wychulus's avatar
Stosh Wychulus
1dEdited

I'm of the grey beard class and black friends of my age talk about what it was like for them coming up in the 50's &60's , what the expectations were , how they applied themselves , and how they were expected to present themselves which was really important as it reflected on how your family was seen . This was a time when churches played a large role in the community , the neighborhood was full of aunties , all of whom had an eye on you and your behavior , and there were far , far fewer single parent families. You were held accountable. There was the message that you had to work harder because you were black , but it was expected you were capable of doing exactly that. So much of that community involvement has disappeared , especially the two parent family, and with it the message that you were indeed able to compete inspite of history. Victim status has become a far more prevelant default in seeing the world and your place in it.

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