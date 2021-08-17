Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Rich Ailes's avatar
Rich Ailes
Aug 18, 2021

I’ve read Sowell's Affirmative Action Around the World this year. He documents the many countries in the past that have taken on the essentilist perspective and most of them produced more hatred and misery than what they originally sought to rectify. These days the analysis in the book makes me shutter thinking of the possibility of a CRT oriented United States.

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Hamish McShoogle's avatar
Hamish McShoogle
Aug 21, 2021

In my opinion, the fact that CRT emanates from the recesses of the minds of academic lawyers should be highlighted, because verbally impressive, semantically logical proposals for social reform conjured up by people poring over case law and constitutional principles day in and day out should be taken with a sack of salt. I speak as a former lawyer. It's a different matter if a community comes together and agrees on the need for a specific social reform and then asks the lawyers to give it legal effect.

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