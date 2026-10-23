WHY I REMAIN UNALIGNED ON TRANS ISSUES

Uncomfortable reflections on a debate where neither side has clean hands

Quinn Quē ❁

This article is incredibly hard to write. It’s not in my nature to be unaligned, especially if I still intend to comment on a topic. But I must speak truth as I see it, and explain why I think both “sides” of this issue have major stumbling blocks they need to overcome.

This is one of at least two articles I plan to write about being “unaligned” regarding a major issue. I actually hate being unaligned in general—I find it to be a position of weakness or low information, and I don’t see myself as either diffident or ignorant the vast majority of the time. Still, there are exceptions to every rule, I suppose. And trans issues, it turns out, are one of mine.

Let’s start by covering the two main sides of the debate, as fairly as I can.

The Inclusionary Side

The gender-affirming, or transgender ideology, or trans-inclusive, movement operates from what seems like a compassionate premise: that gender dysphoria is real, causes genuine suffering, and should be treated medically. Major medical organizations—the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and others—have endorsed gender-affirming care as “evidence-based” medicine. They point to studies showing reduced depression and suicidal ideation among trans youth who receive treatment. (How reliable those studies are is disputed.)

The best arguments from this side emphasize bodily autonomy, the lived experiences of trans people, and the dangers of denying care to those who genuinely need it. They’re right to note that even many European countries with restrictive policies still allow gender-affirming care under certain circumstances, suggesting the science against trans issues isn’t as settled against it as anti-trans critics claim. Plus there’s a plausible claim that gender, as a concept, is not identical to, or 1:1 with, biological sex.

And look, I’m sympathetic to the fundamental claim. Gender dysphoria is clearly A Thing. People who’ve been diagnosed with it, ideally by rigorous and respectable clinicians, do seem to suffer from it. The question isn’t whether trans people exist or deserve compassion; the question is about the appropriate medical response, especially for minors. That’s where we start to have problems.

The excesses of the trans movement in that area are legion and quite scandalous. The shift to “informed consent” models at some clinics, where adults can access hormones with minimal psychological evaluation—sometimes after just a single visit—and where adolescents as young as 16 can access hormones with parental consent and limited assessment. This represents a significant departure from the rigorous Dutch protocol that originally required extensive mental health screening and excluded patients with psychiatric comorbidities.

During the Biden administration, there was documented pressure on medical organizations to remove age minimums from treatment guidelines. Court documents revealed that staff for Rachel Levine, a transwoman and then-assistant secretary at HHS, urged the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to eliminate age minimums from its 2022 guidelines, expressing concern that “these specific listings of ages, under 18, will result in devastating legislation for trans care.” WPATH’s 2021 draft had recommended minimums of 14 for hormones and 15 for mastectomies; the final 2022 version removed all age limits.

This was all done, by most accounts, for ideologically motivated reasons. Not because the science didn’t support age limits, but because they worried that merely having limits at all would give ammunition to critics. A staggering admission, and a case where politics clearly trumped medicine.

And then there’s the rhetoric. “Gender is fluid.” “You can’t ask questions!” Etc, etc. This whilst leveraging, and promoting, gender stereotypes that would make a traditionalist conservative blush—all in service of what some opponents call cosplaying or worse (“woman-face,” akin to blackface). It all led to some of the Top 5 most uncritical self-owns of pseudo-scientific politics and philosophizing we’ve seen all decade, if not all of the 21st century thus far.

If gender is a social construct with no basis in biology, why does medical transition require hormones and surgery? If gender roles are oppressive, why does a boy who likes dolls need to become a girl? The internal contradictions pile up like discarded tissues in a makeup room and are just glaring if left unattended.

The fact that so many people who “transition” these days are doing so by adopting a label and very little else bothers me too. I’ve said before that “passing can be problematic,” and I stand on that. But what’s even more problematic is not passing and simply demanding people pretend you did—having biological males do the bare minimum (or less) and then expect people to treat them as women.

So what about persons like Blaire White—or similar individuals who have done the work—transition and do pass? Well, if they want to live as women, that strikes me as at least prima facie reasonable, given the effort and the appearances. But when someone who has made little in the realm of bodily transition demands access to women’s spaces on the basis of self-identification alone? That’s where my egalitarian instincts start to rebel. It’s not fair. It’s arbitrary, on their part.

The Exclusionary Side

Now let’s talk about TERFs (trans exclusionary radical feminists) and their allies. Also known as the “gender critical” movement. I’ll admit upfront that I’m not a fan of the latter term because I find it confusing, imprecise, and even low-key obscurantist. These are the people arguing for restrictions on gender-affirming care, preservation of sex-segregated spaces, and a return to what they see as “biological reality.”

Their strongest arguments are around children and adolescents. The rapid increase in referrals to gender clinics—particularly among teenage girls—does warrant scrutiny. The social contagion hypothesis, whilst controversial, isn’t entirely without merit when you look at friend groups where multiple members suddenly identify as trans simultaneously. Studies from places like Sweden and Finland have grown more cautious about pediatric transition precisely because the evidence base is weaker than advocates claim.

The sports issue is gender-criticals’ clearest win, or poised to be so. The science here is pretty damn unambiguous: being male sex—with in-born testosterone—even when their hormones are suppressed for months or years, still leaves biological males who went through male puberty with significant retained advantages in strength, bone density, and skeletal structure. Height, hand span, lung capacity don’t change with female hormone treatments after the fact. In strength-based sports, males perform 10-30% better than females. That’s not a social construct; that’s biology. And it’s why we sex-segregate sports in the first place.

But here’s where the gender-critical movement loses me entirely: the bullying. The counter-dogmatism. The weaponizing of their own past persecution as permission structure to do the same to others. And not just gender-affirming people or their allies, but literally anyone who doesn’t take the exclusionary side in the vociferous language that gender-criticals prefer. It’s just the same toxic bully behavior they rightly complained about from trans ideologues, but from the other side.

Whilst the excesses of the trans movement are legion, I daresay it doesn’t justify this extreme counter polarity. I’m reminded of their unhinged reaction to a story about a transwoman who murdered her husband with a samurai sword. The glee, the gotcha mentality, the desperate need to turn every trans person’s crime into evidence of some broader pathology—it’s ugly and counterproductive. And this despite several cases of biological women killing men with blades nonetheless.

Consider Jon Ronson’s falling out with Graham Linehan. The latter became a vocal “advocate” for women’s rights and anti-trans activism, but also an online belligerent who would constantly get into fights over these issues and harass people. I’m no angel in terms of the internet sphere, but c’mon. We’re talking about a topic where reasonable minds really can disagree, where the truth probably lies in the messy middle, and where the actual stakeholders are few and far between.

Unlike many countries where anti-trans sentiment primarily comes from religious conservative movements, anti-transgender advocacy in the United Kingdom initially arose among feminist and lesbian advocates claiming to defend women’s rights. This gave the UK’s anti-trans movement a different character—it often frames itself as progressive feminism rather than traditional conservatism. I think this also explains why it has a distinctly censorious and caustic tenor, not unlike other strains of progressive politics, which I’ve rejected as a failed political project.

The demand that trans women always be referred to with masculine pronouns in news coverage, even if such a person has fully transitioned and lives as a woman, strikes me as weird AF and deeply unnecessary. Would it be edifying to describe Blaire White as a “man”? I don’t think so. That’s not defending biological reality; that’s just being a dick about a political disagreement.

Whilst I don’t necessarily think any and all instances of misgendering someone is inherently dehumanizing, I do think gender-criticals ride a dangerous line with some of their “advocacy.” To say nothing of their fellow travelers. It’s just a fact that reactionary sentiments, not unlike those which have historically been directed at the LGB community in the form of homophobia, are being leveraged against trans people. One does not need to be a strictly gender-affirming person to recognize bigotry when one sees it.

The counter-bullying, the grievance mindset, the demand for their way or the highway, and so on? These are deeply tiresome too. I’ve tried to talk with gender-criticals, some of whom I respect, and there’s about a 50/50 split between the reasonable ones and those far less so. I think that’s frankly unacceptable. If I have even odds of finding a plausible bully or bigot when I engage with your movement, that movement has some serious house-cleaning to do.

The LGB/TQ Schism

There’s another faultline in this debate that deserves attention: the increasingly acrimonious split within what used to be a unified LGBTQ movement. A growing contingent of LGB people—lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals—have effectively cleaved off from the broader LGBTQ coalition over trans issues, and their concerns deserve a hearing even if they make both sides uncomfortable.

I have friends in this camp, and their grievances are substantive. They argue that gender ideology represents a fundamental betrayal of what the gay rights movement fought for. Where LGB activism said “love who you love, your sexual orientation doesn’t define your worth,” trans activism increasingly says “if you don’t conform to gender stereotypes, maybe you’re in the wrong body.” It’s regressive gender stereotyping dressed up in progressive language.

Consider the medicalization of gender non-conformity. There’s mounting evidence that many children who would have grown up to be gay adults—effeminate boys, masculine girls—are now being funneled into medical transition pathways. The same kid who in 1995 would have been a feminine gay man is now, in 2025, being told he might actually be a trans woman. The same tomboy who would have grown into a lesbian is now a candidate for testosterone and top surgery.

This isn’t speculation. The Cass Review, the UK’s comprehensive independent review of gender identity services completed in 2024, found systematic problems with the evidence base for pediatric transition. Dr. Hilary Cass documented how the affirmative care model had replaced proper assessment, how evidence quality was severely lacking, and how the Dutch protocol had been misapplied to a completely different patient population. Crucially, she noted the high rates of same-sex attraction among gender-dysphoric youth—suggesting that at least some of these kids are being transitioned out of being gay.

The LGB dissidents also point out how detransitioner voices are systematically dismissed or silenced by trans activists and their allies. These people—disproportionately young women who once identified as trans men—are the ones who underwent medical interventions they now regret. Their testimony is uncomfortable for the affirmative care model, so it gets marginalized. They’re called grifters, liars, or statistically insignificant outliers. Some have been harassed, doxxed, or no-platformed when they try to share their experiences.

But here’s the thing: even if detransitioners are a small minority (and we don’t actually know how small, given the methodological problems I mentioned earlier), their existence proves that the screening process failed them. That alone should give us pause about the informed consent model, especially for minors.

Then there’s the alphabet soup problem. The LGBTQ acronym keeps expanding—LGBTQIA+, LGBTQQIP2SAA, and so on—with new identity categories that strike many LGB people as unfalsifiable or even frivolous. “Non-binary” in particular has become a catch-all for anyone who doesn’t perfectly conform to gender stereotypes, which is to say, most people. It’s an opt-in category with no objective criteria, no coherent definition, and increasingly, a pretext for on-demand medical intervention based purely on self-identification.

When a teenage girl who’s uncomfortable with her developing body, struggling with adolescence, and doesn’t feel “girly” declares herself non-binary and starts asking for top surgery, are we helping her or are we medicalizing normal teenage angst? When a boy who likes theater and art more than sports says he’s genderfluid, are we celebrating his authentic self or teaching him that gender non-conformity requires a special identity label?

The LGB critics argue—and I think they have a point—that this represents a troubling reversal. The gay rights movement said your personality and interests don’t determine your sexual orientation, and your sexual orientation doesn’t determine your worth. The trans/non-binary movement increasingly says your personality and interests might mean you’re not really your biological sex, and if you’re not comfortable with rigid gender roles, maybe you need hormones or surgery to fix that.

I don’t think either side is entirely wrong, which is part of why this is so messy. There are legitimate concerns about rapid-onset gender dysphoria in adolescent girls, about social contagion, about the medicalization of gender non-conformity. There are also real trans people whose lives have been genuinely improved by medical transition. The question is how to distinguish between the two, and whether the current affirmative care model does that effectively.

Where I Stand (Or Don’t)

So here’s my uncomfortable truth: I think both sides have points, and both sides have major blind spots.

Do I think there should be sex-segregated spaces? In at least the broadest sense—restrooms, changing rooms, and sports—the answer is almost certainly yes. Sex is real. It’s not a social construct, and pretending otherwise doesn’t help anyone. The biological differences matter, especially in contexts involving privacy, safety, or physical competition.

Do I think we need to be jerks about it, or disregard all questions or disagreement as villainy? No. Absolutely not. Being a dogmatic gender-critical is no better than being a trans ideologue.

I also think believing that one “side” has better arguments in one area doesn’t obligate someone to agree with that side everywhere else. I can defend the legitimacy of sex testing via blood or saliva (about as non-invasive as it gets) in sports, whilst also thinking it’s bizarre to “correct” headlines that use feminine pronouns for a fully transitioned trans woman. These positions aren’t contradictory, they’re contextual.

The affirmative care model, particularly for minors, needs more safeguards and heavy oversight, if not tight or outright restrictions. The shift to informed consent, the political pressure to remove age guidelines, the rush to affirm rather than explore—these are genuine problems. At the same time, blanket bans on all gender-affirming care, criminal penalties for doctors, and laws that would force detransition by eliminating access to care are authoritarian overreach.

I’m sympathetic to the argument that regret rates are low, but I’m also skeptical of studies that lose 20-60% of participants before follow-up and then declare victory. People who regret their transitions are probably the least likely to return to the clinic that prescribed the treatment. The true regret rate is unknown, and given the permanent nature of some interventions—sterilization, surgical removal of healthy tissue—we should proceed with humility rather than unearned certainty.

On sports, the inclusionary side has simply lost on the merits. The science doesn’t support the claim that a year of hormone therapy levels the playing field. If fairness matters—and it should—then sex-segregated sports categories need to remain based on biological sex, not gender identity. The tests aren’t particularly invasive either, from what I understand, so every athlete should submit to them and accept the results. Even in, at least potentially, sports like chess or jigsaw puzzling, where there are clearly sex-based advantages (for males in the former, females in the latter) despite little to no meaningful physical exertion.

On bathrooms and changing rooms, I lean towards something like compromise and common sense. Passing should be a guiding light here. Forcing Blaire White to use the men’s room seems ridiculous, but letting this person in there seems so ridiculous as to be completely witless in the extreme. I think the “threat” from trans women to cis women in these spaces is debatable, but non-zero. We live in a pluralistic society where different communities will make different choices, and I think that’s okay. A gay bar in Atlanta can have different norms than a church in rural Georgia.

What We Owe Each Other

Usually my harshest vitriol has been reserved for people who avowed the most overtly bigoted positions—racists, sexists, homophobes. But in this debate, I find myself exhausted by extremism on both sides.

We need to stop treating every disagreement as evidence of hatred. Not everyone who has concerns about pediatric transition is a transphobe. Not everyone who thinks “trans woman” is a legitimate category has some agenda or is trying to erase biological sex. These are complicated questions involving medicine, ethics, privacy, fairness, and competing rights.

We also need to acknowledge that passing matters, even tho that’s uncomfortable. The social reality is that someone who has transitioned fully and passes as their identified gender navigates the world differently than someone who hasn’t. Pretending this distinction doesn’t exist helps no one.

At a certain point, we don’t get to tell a private club or organization who they must admit. We live in a free, classically liberal, amazingly egalitarian society. We’ve functionally ended massive amounts of ethnic and gendered discrimination. If women want sex-specific spaces, if gay people want LGBT-specific spaces, if any group wants to gatekeep their community—that’s their right. Forcing one’s way into spaces where one isn’t wanted, regardless of one’s beliefs, is a betrayal of the principles of freedom of association. And that includes for men and males, just so we’re clear.

Conclusion

I remain unaligned on trans issues because neither side has convinced me they’re operating fully in good faith, following the evidence, and prioritizing the wellbeing of the people most affected. The inclusionary side seems captured by activist ideology that brooks no questioning. The exclusionary side seems animated more by disgust and culture war point-scoring than genuine concern.

Trans people exist. They deserve dignity, respect, and the freedom to live authentically. That doesn’t mean every claim of the trans rights movement is valid, every medical intervention is appropriate, or every demand for inclusion must be honored. And criticizing aspects of trans activism doesn’t make someone a bigot—it makes them someone who takes these questions seriously.

I’m doing my best to engage with this topic honestly whilst maintaining compassion for all involved. That means acknowledging the failures of both sides, defending positions that will make me unpopular with partisans, and admitting when I don’t have answers.

This debate will keep raging for a while yet. I’ll try, as always, to make it a little better in my own small way. But I won’t pretend to certainties I don’t possess, and I won’t align with movements whose excesses I can’t defend.

Quinn “Edokwin” Que is a journalist, commentator, and artist featured in a variety of publications. His blog, the Edokwin Editorial (where a previous version of this essay appeared), and his prolific Twitter (X) account are great sources of insight. A larger portfolio can be found on his Bento. His primary areas of interest are arts, entertainment, philosophy, and politics. His previous essays for the Journal of Free Black Thought include “Reforming the DEI Reforms,” “Racebending—What It Is and Why It Should End,” “Which Violence Against Black Lives Actually Matters?,” “When Vegans Appropriate Atrocity” and “Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey Is Not ‘Woke.’” He appeared as a guest on a Free Black Thought Podcast episode titled “Race Is Astrology for Melanin Content.”