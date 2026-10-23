Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Maura's avatar
Maura
4d

This is by far the best piece of writing on this topic I have ever read, and I mean that with absolute sincerity. I think where you really hit the nail on the head for me is when it comes to passing. Social justice activism took this really weird turn against "gate keeping" (of any kind not just medical), but like sometimes the damn gates need to be kept. Being a gay woman is a physical reality for me. It's not just about how I feel on the inside (even though that isn't unimportant). Transitioning should reflect that physical reality in my opinion, and I don't think saying so means I'm full on embracing TERFism. It's just asking trans people to share in that physical reality and understand not only the social limitations that come along with it but the biological ones as well. Like if you're not prepared for that, maybe the issue isn't gender dysphoria.

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Sydney's avatar
Sydney
4d

I appreciate this very much. I’m on the “gender critical” side of things and I know it gets really ugly sometimes. It’s disheartening when that very same bullying is what pushed so many of us over the edge into actively speaking out about this issue. I remain more or less on that “side” but I try to keep a lot of distance from the rhetoric and the craziness. Also, thank you for including the LGB/TQ split, so many people don’t know about that and I think it’s really important, probably more important in the long run than the feminist activism around this topic.

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