Event

WRITERS MEET-UP IN HOLLYWOOD

Join members of the FBT team and community for a Substack Writers meet-up at Epiphany Space in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Friday, December 6, from 7pm to 10pm.

Hosted by Kimi Katiti, Epiphany Space event producer Becky Murdoch, and FBT’s Jake Mackey, with the participation of noted Substackers Michael David Cobb Bowen (an FBT co-founder) and Winkfield Twyman.

We’re looking to foster community and literary creation.

Whether you are a Substack veteran or a rookie who’s never even blogged, you are welcome here! Our last two events were a blast, combining both intimate conversation and productive writing.

Spots are limited! RSVP to secure your spot today: https://lu.ma/a13bj88c

Who doesn’t have distractions that take them away from doing what they love—writing? We’re excited to gather in a creative coworking spot, Epiphany Space, in the heart of Hollywood to write together. One evening to conquer the beast of procrastination, add mileage to whatever project we might be working on, and meet fascinating fellow writers. Maybe you want to work on—

​Your next Substack post

​A script

​A story brainstorm

​An assignment

​Research

​Or just good old writing practice

​Or maybe you just want to meet some chill folks and hang out for a couple hours. Our goal is to create a space for you to work, chat, and compare notes in community with other LA-based Substackers and writers.

RSVP here: https://lu.ma/a13bj88c