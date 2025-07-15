Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles McKelvey's avatar
Charles McKelvey
2d

I am in agreement, except for the brief comment on socialism. We as a nation need to more seriously engage the evolution of socialism in the nations of the Global South.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Katie B's avatar
Katie B
2d

So smart and inspirational!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture