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Teacher for Common sense's avatar
Teacher for Common sense
2hEdited

A friend of ours built very nice house with a pool on some land outside our city. They then sadly went through a rough dviroce that caused them to sell house which was a lot of $$. Because of high price it sat on market for a long time. Then a full price buyer came in - condition of who was buying to remain undisclosed. Turns out the Chinese bought it to be a Chinese birthing center for women to come to America the last 3 months of pregnancy to stay comfortably while waiting to have their child on US soil. We need to be careful of allowing foreign nationals to Come and birth citizen spies or likewise into our country.…

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joe.nalven2's avatar
joe.nalven2
1h

Human history has shown tribe and nation remade time and again by war and immigration. Also by environmental change. 'Americaness' is one part of that puzzle. We should also include the Disneyland effect - where America is seen by those who would move to a better life from where they are far more than they would move elsewhere.

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