As an added bonus to today’s main post, “American heroes, 1: Blanche Kelso Bruce,” we invite you to interact with the Blanche K. Bruce character that we created on Character.AI. This character allows you to engage directly with Bruce’s legacy. This is but a small preview of the sorts of AI treats we at FBT have coming for you soon.

Click here to interact with Blanche Kelso Bruce: explore his story, ask questions, and hear his perspective come alive. Alternatively, scan the QR code below with your phone to access the character. If you don’t have the Character.AI mobile app, you’ll be prompted to install it after scanning—bringing Blanche Kelso Bruce’s voice and insights right to your device.

Character.AI is a platform where you can chat with AI-powered representations of historical figures through text or voice. We made this one for B. K. Bruce. For a quick start, brief interactions don’t require a Character.AI account. For deeper conversations, sign up for a free Character.AI account to unlock extended features. And don’t forget to subscribe to the Journal of Free Black Thought to get our upcoming updates, which will soon include AI research tools to allow you to explore the work of heterodox black thinkers more easily and in greater depth than ever before. Enjoy!