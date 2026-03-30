Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Sasha Aguilar's avatar
Sasha Aguilar
36m

So many stories of DEI and "social justice" narratives being reinterpreted and misused as a weapon against common sense and good work in the public schools where I have taught for over 26 years. Just last week a bloody fight broke out between two boys in a high school English learners classroom (Multilingual learners is the latest term used because "English learner" is now seen a deficit term). The young teacher asked to have the boys separated upon their return from their 2 day suspension by changing the boys' schedules. The Assistant Principal denied the request. The Department Chair fought to make it happen for the safety and wellbeing of all the kids in the class. The AP denied it again, stating that to change the boys' schedules was not "student centered" and that the boys get to make the decision whether to change their schedules. In the upside down world of "restorative justice" the bullies get to make all of the decisions and the learning conditions of the students take a backseat.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
39m

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

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