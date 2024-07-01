Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️'s avatar
Demian Entrekin 🏴‍☠️
Jul 1, 2024

'While we may regret that the Founders did not act as we fancy that we, with the benefit of hindsight and nothing at stake but a pretension to virtue, would act, we should nonetheless celebrate the fact that they “set in motion the forces that would ultimately destroy” slavery, as Bailyn noted.'

Presentism is one of the most virulent intellectual diseases of our time. Your essay is a vaccine to this illness of mind.

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Simon Baddeley's avatar
Simon Baddeley
Jul 1, 2024Edited

Jackson and Rao and many others have presented me with theses that have prompted the finest antitheses - yours being a superlative example. Thus history progresses. Every day's a classroom day. As Goya said in rheumy old age 'Aún aprendo'.

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