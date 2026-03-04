Free Black Thought PodcastEp. 152 - Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (Khadijah Queen)31×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:06:04-1:06:04Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 152 - Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (Khadijah Queen)An interview with author Khadijah QueenFree Black ThoughtMar 04, 20263ShareTranscriptKhadijah Queen shares her inspiring journey from childhood adversity to becoming a poet, author, and academic after a life altering career in the Navy. Show links:Khadijah’s websiteBetween the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: A Veteran’s MemoirSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 151 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 33Feb 27 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 150 - Adversarial Collaboration (Cory Clark)Feb 25 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 149 - Inclusion Wins (Amri Johnson)Feb 18 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 148 - DEI is Defanged (Erec Smith)Feb 11 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 147 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 32Feb 5 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield TwymanEp. 146 - The Victimhood Narrative Undermines Potential (Nique Fajors)Feb 4 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 145 - You Have a Right to be Racist (Charles Morgan)Jan 28 • Free Black Thought