Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Catherine Madsen's avatar
Catherine Madsen
Aug 30, 2022

And of course one of the supreme ways of transcending racial categories in education is through the arts; is it any accident that all this heavily ideological teaching has come along in the aftermath of heavy cuts to arts programs? One rigorous and hilarious choir rehearsal would blow the ideology out of the water. I spent most of my childhood and youth in Detroit and attended high school during the late 1960s, and I owe a lifelong debt (and my sanity in high school) to Kathryn Ellis, the dance teacher, and DeWard Johnson, the choir director, two black teachers who held their students to the highest standard. The best interracial experiences are not about working on race relations; they're about mutual interest in a subject and the learning of complex and demanding skills (and mutual crazy laughter in the process). The aim of education, so far as it concerns race (or 'race') at all, should be to promote and prolong those times of mutual interest and effort, not to reinforce a relationship of mutual dread and mistrust.

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Clever Pseudonym
Aug 31, 2022Edited

To my Black brothers and sisters,

The Critical Theorists of Academia do not care about you or your people as flesh-and-blood humans but only as VICTIMS, or more specifically, as Victims that they can wield and weaponize in their now century-long fight to dismantle and destroy Western liberal democracy and replace it with some form of "Socialism". ("Socialism" meaning to them a society controlled and overseen by a vanguard class of leftist philosopher-kings who will dictate every aspect of our lives and call it "liberation".)

If you want to talk about "appropriation" the greatest act of "appropriation" of our time is the way white liberals have appropriated Black pain and suffering as if it is a priest's collar or a crucifix they can display to proclaim their righteousness. Their entire political movement is really a power grab to defeat their blood enemies, the Bad Whites aka Deplorables, and one of the ways they do this is by flaunting their superior morality because they're "not racist" like those other whites over there. Their entire spurious sales pitch comes down to: "We're better because we love Black people more than you!" which is a brazen display of stolen valor.

I know this can sound overheated (it sounds overheated to me) so I'll just end with one question: would you trust someone who said they loved you and wanted to marry you after you just found out they were recently twice jilted at the altar?

Well, the Leftists were rejected first by the Proletariat, who preferred higher wages and better living conditions to their "Revolution", and then they turned to the Wretched of the Earth aka the Third World, which succumbed to Communist rule of bloodthirsty tyrants like Mao and Pol Pot until their societies collapsed.

It was only after these 2 prior failures that the rebranded Marxists aka Crit Theorists suddenly discovered how much they loved American blacks (and gays etc), not because any of them actually knew any Black people and wanted to improve their lives, but wholly and entirely because their history and situation gave them a great weapon to use in their eternal battle.

American liberal democracy has certainly been deeply cruel to Black people in the past, but it still our best hope of living together in peace and prosperity instead of in a state of permanent ideological warfare and ever-increasing hatred and resentment, which has always been the end result of every Leftist takeover.

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