THE CINCINNATI BEAT-DOWN

Black leaders’ fail to acknowledge a crime and its deepest roots

Kendall Qualls

The recent attacks by a mob of black people on a white man and woman in Cincinnati rate as among the most disgusting, inhuman, and shameful acts I have seen in a very long time. What makes the violent attacks even worse is hearing the mob of spectators laughing and heckling while these two innocent people were brutalized. It should go without saying that even if the victims yelled racial slurs it could not justify the deadly levels of violence inflicted on them.

I felt compelled to make a statement after waiting 24 hours without hearing national black leaders condemn the attackers or express sympathy for the victims. Not only was the attack not condemned, but Cincinnati city council member Victoria Parks opined on social media that “They Begged for that Beat Down!”

In my limited sphere of influence, I felt compelled to make a social media post. Predictably, there were no statements of sympathy for the victims or condemnation from the NAACP, the National Urban League, and definitely not Al “Charlatan” Sharpton.

Unfortunately, the despicable incident in Cincinnati is not an isolated event. There have been flash mobs of looting, violence, and lawlessness across the country perpetrated by black Americans ever since the Minneapolis riots of 2020. According to a report by The Heritage Foundation, “from 2011 to 2020, the percentage of total violent offenders who were black rose 2.4% to 39.4%. And with respect to homicide, the percentage rose 0.3% to 54.7%. It is worth noting that black Americans are only 12 percent of the population.” As the report makes clear, black people represent not only a disproportionate share of offenders but also of victims.

As I have mentioned elsewhere, the traditional Black American culture of the past has been annihilated. The culture that remains is a chaotic hip-hop “thug culture,” and we saw it in full display in the Cincinnati video.

However, the real issue involves a bigger picture that has been cloaked behind the scenes until recently. The reason black culture has collapsed over the last 60 years is because black liberal elites, many of them “out-of-the-closet” socialists and Marxists, have betrayed the black populace with the objective to undermine capitalism and the foundations of the United States. They use the plight of poor and uneducated black people like a “movie prop” to advance their sick and evil agenda. Many people do not realize that the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter’s original mission statement included the objective to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.”

Over the past 60 years, the policies of the extreme left in the United States have expanded ethnic disparities academically, socially, and economically while they have blamed white America and the Republican party for the disparities.

An example of this is Bettina Love, a professor at Teachers College, Columbia University. According to a recent interview with her, “Destroying capitalism is a part of our freedom dream. It’s part of the long-term goal.” Education school professors like her indoctrinate America’s teachers who, in turn, indoctrinate America’s children to despise their country and to misunderstand and hate capitalism. The irony is that an accurate understanding of capitalism shows without doubt that it is the economic system that best promotes development, prosperity for all, and freedom.

I believe that many of the proponents of socialism/Marxism see the destruction of the black family and the resulting social fallout as nothing more than the sacrifice needed to accomplish their objectives of transforming America and destroying the free-market system.

After 60-years of following progressive leaders and their policies, they have completely destroyed the American black culture and its proud heritage. In its wake is a lawless, fatherless, and godless culture that wreaks havoc not only in black communities but among all Americans, such as the victims recently brutalized in Cincinnati.

Nonetheless, there is a remnant of believers in the traditional black culture and it will be this group of people that will restore the culture to its foundational roots centered on the Christian faith and core principles of American culture. When that day comes, the kind of shocking violence on display recently in Cincinnati will become an unpleasant memory instead of the daily reality it currently is.

Kendall Qualls is an Army Veteran, retired executive from the healthcare industry and candidate for Governor of Minnesota. He also on the Board of Trustees at Crown College and Board of Advisors for the National Medial of Honor Leadership Center.

Mr. Qualls has authored a book, The Prodigal Project: Hope for American Families. His message has reached millions of people as a speaker and through his articles published in the New York Post, Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, The Christian Post, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His previous articles in the Journal of FBT include “The Scandal Hidden in Plain Sight,” “Resurrect the Family,” “A Movement for Revival and Restoration,” and “Amazing Grace.” He has appeared on the FBT Podcast with host Connie Morgan in an episode titled “Bucking the Narrative.”

Mr. Qualls has been married for 40 years and he has five children.