Journal of Free Black Thought

Because of the lust for violence displayed in the video, I can't even settle my emotions enough to write an intelligent comment to this post. To condone this violent attack, to even suggest that there is justification in it, perpetrates racist stereotypes in the white mind. Mr. Qualls speaks with eloquence and wisdom in calling for strength in the black family. As a public school teacher, working with a majority population of students from impoverished families, I see first hand how our welfare system holds people captive with little incentive for upward mobility. We need a social safety net, but not one such that "idleness becomes the devil's playground"! Indeed we have great discrepancies in wealth under capitalism; however, we have freedom. The alternative to capitalism is bondage under government "distribution of wealth." Ironic, isn't it.

Every time I see one of these nauseating viral videos of violence with all the jubilant voyeurs with their cameras out. It brings me to tears of frustration, grief, anger, loss and rage. It doesn't matter whether it's black on black or black on white. Too few people are speaking this truth to power about this culture of self-destruction. Regardless of the skin color of the person who says it, the black mainstream response is always indifference, defamation or dismissal and then blame any bias, disparities or stereotyping on white supremacy. Culture shapes outcome. And it's spreading - we have a growing culture that celebrates and justifies assault or murder of white people, wealthy people, people they deem to be republican or conservative, and people who simply work for the industries they scapegoat. They let the perpetrators off the hook and make martyrs of them, giving free reign to anyone with the impulse to rage. Leaders are either silent, not condemning hard enough and even sanctioning it. We are not ok.

