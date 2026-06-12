Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Marge's avatar
Marge
4d

I am surrounded by white liberals at work and some of the things they just say off the cuff are outright racist. Lowered expectations, hatred for those who don't align with their viewpoints, and bizarre forms of patronization are rattled off like bits of common sense. To be truly "anti-racist" actually means to be comfortable being called racist by white liberals for standing against judgement based on race. To expect people of color to hold their own communities responsible, overcome adversity, and excel based on merit is somehow racist, but lowering expectations for people of color based on their race isn't?

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Geoff Woliner's avatar
Geoff Woliner
4d

I wonder how invested Kendi and others are in their perspective intellectually and if they actually believe it, or are cynically hiding behind an ideology that guarantees them lucrative work in perpetuity.

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