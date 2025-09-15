CHARLIE KIRK’S MESSAGE TRANSCENDED ETHNIC AND POLITICAL BOUNDARIES

His core values promoted human flourishing

Kendall Qualls

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while doing what he spent his entire brief life doing: warning his generation not to follow current corrupting societal norms and encouraging them to form lasting marriages, have children only within a marriage, and re-embrace their Christian faith.



In the 1970s, when two-parent families began to disintegrate rapidly in black culture, there was no significant Charlie Kirk-like figure advocating those virtues in the black community. Instead, many of the most prominent black leaders betrayed the people that trusted them by tacitly accepting the new, damaging norms. In the process they betrayed the entire country and God Himself. And for what? Personal wealth, power, and status.



This has to change. Charlie Kirk may have been white but his message is universal, applying to people of all races. It is a message that my organization, TakeCharge, endorses. For the past five years, we have been promoting a return to Faith, Family and Education to restore the black community to its historical roots. Check us out on the web here and read and sign our Declaration of Revival and Redemption here.

Kendall Qualls is an Army Veteran, retired executive from the healthcare industry and candidate for Governor of Minnesota. He also on the Board of Trustees at Crown College and Board of Advisors for the National Medal of Honor Leadership Center.

Mr. Qualls has authored a book, The Prodigal Project: Hope for American Families. His message has reached millions of people as a speaker and through his articles published in the New York Post, Washington Examiner, The Washington Times, The Federalist, Real Clear Politics, The Christian Post, and the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His previous articles in the Journal of FBT include “The Scandal Hidden in Plain Sight,” “Resurrect the Family,” “A Movement for Revival and Restoration,” “Amazing Grace,” and “The Cincinnati Beat-Down.” He has appeared on the FBT Podcast with host Connie Morgan in an episode titled “Bucking the Narrative.”

Mr. Qualls has been married for 40 years and he has five children.