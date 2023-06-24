Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Jeffrey Peoples's avatar
Jeffrey Peoples
Jun 24, 2023Edited

Well. If you were asking the Democratic Party to pay reparations out of its own pocket to black people, that would be good. But it just sounds like you want to hold innocent people responsible for what is the Democratic Party’s outstanding debt. How about people stop trying to move the blame from the Democratic Party onto innocent people for the legacy of slavery?

Until voters start talking about what the Democratic Party owes, any reparations or affirmative action talk by those voters to black people is phony and disingenuous. If you want to help pay for reparations to me I can open a patreon up. I don’t want the Slave Party controlling how I spend money that I would receive for compensation for crimes done to my ancestors by the Slave Party itself, including theft of land. That would be perverse.

If you want the *government* to invest in the country’s future, it should do so without concern about privileging people based on race.

Did you read my previous essay that was published here that directly addressed the topic of reparations to black people?

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Stuart Hurlbert's avatar
Stuart Hurlbert
Jun 24, 2023

The proposed program would immediately require a large new bureaucracy built on arbitrary and subjective standards and thus prove divisive. While only about 3% of Americans "check more than one box" on the census forms, more than 50% of the population is of mixed race to one degree or another. What percentage of your ancestry would have to be ADOS or indigenous to qualify? Who decides? This system would provide a strong financial incentive for individuals to decide to go into STEM fields even if their preferences or abilities lay elsewhere. In general all governmental programs of any sort that require racial categorization of individuals will fail just as badly as slavery did.

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