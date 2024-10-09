Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)

An interview with conservative leader Star Parker
Oct 09, 2024
In this conversation, Star Parker discusses the impact of abortion, education, housing, and social security on the black population. Star shares her life journey from a rebellious child to a life of criminal and destructive activities, until she found faith and turned her life around. She became involved in welfare reform and worked with the GOP to bring about change.

Show notes:

