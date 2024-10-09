Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)

In this conversation, Star Parker discusses the impact of abortion, education, housing, and social security on the black population. Star shares her life journey from a rebellious child to a life of criminal and destructive activities, until she found faith and turned her life around. She became involved in welfare reform and worked with the GOP to bring about change.
Show notes:
The State of Black Progress: Confronting Government and Judicial Obstacles
The Poor Side of Town: And Why We Need It by Howard A. Husock
Reimagining Greenville: Building the Best Downtown in America by John Boyanoski and Knox White
A History of the American People by Paul Johnson
