Ep. 81 - What No One Tells You About FDR (David T. Beito)

In this episode David T. Beito discusses his book The New Deal's War on the Bill of Rights, exploring the historical context of the New Deal and its implications for civil liberties. The discussion covers a multitude of FDR’s civil liberty offenses including the Newport sex scandal, mass civilian surveillance, and the failure to pass anti-lynching legislation. David argues that while FDR is often viewed as a champion of civil liberties, his actions tell a different story, revealing a trailblazer for censorship and a pragmatic politician who prioritized ends over means.

