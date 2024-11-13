Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 83 - Leave the Dogma Behind (Winkfield Twyman Jr.)
1
1
0:00
-1:30:35

Ep. 83 - Leave the Dogma Behind (Winkfield Twyman Jr.)

A conversation with writer Winkfield Twyman Jr.
Free Black Thought
and
Winkfield Twyman
Nov 13, 2024
1
1
Share
Transcript

Free Black Thought favorite Winkfield Twyman joins his good friend and host Connie Morgan for a conversation about their friendship and the role that free thought plays in their bond. They discuss the outcome of the recent election, the challenges of dogma, and explore whether free thought is something we're born with or something we're taught.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Ep. 82 - Comfortable with Being a Carlton (Z. K. Paschal)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 81 - What No One Tells You About FDR (David T. Beito)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen