Free Black Thought favorite Winkfield Twyman joins his good friend and host Connie Morgan for a conversation about their friendship and the role that free thought plays in their bond. They discuss the outcome of the recent election, the challenges of dogma, and explore whether free thought is something we're born with or something we're taught.
Show notes:
Wink and Jennifer Richmond’s episode from Season 1 of the Free Black Thought Podcast: Ep. 6 - A New Correspondence on Race
Wink’s “In Defense of President George Washington” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Connie’s podcast with Kiyah Willis
Wink’s “Why Talk About American Slavery in 2024?” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Wink’s Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America
Wink’s Substack
