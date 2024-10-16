Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
3
2
0:00
-1:29:04

An interview with Pastor Henry Flowers
Oct 16, 2024
3
2
Share
Transcript

Henry shares his journey from a challenging childhood marked by the absence of his mother to finding faith. He discusses the influence of his father and the pivotal moments that led him to embrace Christianity. Henry talks through career transitions, the impact of family dynamics on his beliefs, and why he doesn’t care if he passes for “culturally black.”

Show notes:

Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
