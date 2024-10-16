Henry shares his journey from a challenging childhood marked by the absence of his mother to finding faith. He discusses the influence of his father and the pivotal moments that led him to embrace Christianity. Henry talks through career transitions, the impact of family dynamics on his beliefs, and why he doesn’t care if he passes for “culturally black.”
Show notes:
Henry’s “Why I’m Not Optimistic About Racelessness” in the Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)