In this long overdue conversation between Olga and Connie, Olga talks about what it was like to grow up under Apartheid in South African and compares that to the current state of racial dynamics in the United States and Israel. She discusses the complexities of identity, the influence of Western values on African culture, and her advocacy for Israel.
Show notes:
Olga speaks on the UN Watch panel of experts as a side event of the 50th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)