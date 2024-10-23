Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
7
2
0:00
-1:01:00

Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)

An interview with activist Olga Meshoe Washington
Free Black Thought
Oct 23, 2024
7
2
Share
Transcript

In this long overdue conversation between Olga and Connie, Olga talks about what it was like to grow up under Apartheid in South African and compares that to the current state of racial dynamics in the United States and Israel. She discusses the complexities of identity, the influence of Western values on African culture, and her advocacy for Israel.

Show notes:

  • Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel

  • Olga speaks on the UN Watch panel of experts as a side event of the 50th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council

    Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 75 - It's Not About Whiteness, It's About Wealth (Remi Adekoya)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 74 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 12
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 73 - Islam in the United States (Fatimah Fanusie)
  Free Black Thought