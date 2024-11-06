Z.K. Paschal recounts his unique journey from being a military brat born in Japan to returning years later and navigating cultural identity as a black American. He discusses cultural acceptance, family dynamics, and the challenges of raising children in a different cultural context.
Show notes:
Paschal’s “On Being a Carlton” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Paschal’s Substack: Upon Feeblest Provocation
Paschal’s “Black in Japan: My Experience” for Wrong Speak Publishing
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ep. 82 - Comfortable with Being a Carlton (Z. K. Paschal)