Ep. 82 - Comfortable with Being a Carlton (Z. K. Paschal)
Ep. 82 - Comfortable with Being a Carlton (Z. K. Paschal)

An interview with writer Z. K. Paschal
Free Black Thought
Nov 06, 2024
Transcript

Z.K. Paschal recounts his unique journey from being a military brat born in Japan to returning years later and navigating cultural identity as a black American. He discusses cultural acceptance, family dynamics, and the challenges of raising children in a different cultural context.

Show notes:

