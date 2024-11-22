In this episode, guest host Jake Mackey sits down with sociologist Musa Al-Gharbi to discuss his unconventional academic journey, the personal impact of his cancellation, and his current research pursuits. Musa also delves into his book, We Have Never Been Woke, which explores the rise of 'awokenings' and the factors driving major shifts in social justice discourse. He offers thought-provoking insights on the future under Trump, touching on concerns about growing authoritarianism and the importance of more impactful political messaging.

