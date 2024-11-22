Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 84 - BONUS: Have We Ever Been 'Woke'? (Musa al-Gharbi)
2
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:02:29
-2:02:29

Ep. 84 - BONUS: Have We Ever Been 'Woke'? (Musa al-Gharbi)

An interview about social justice ideology with sociologist Musa al-Gharbi
Free Black Thought
Nov 22, 2024
2
3
Share
Transcript

In this episode, guest host Jake Mackey sits down with sociologist Musa Al-Gharbi to discuss his unconventional academic journey, the personal impact of his cancellation, and his current research pursuits. Musa also delves into his book, We Have Never Been Woke, which explores the rise of 'awokenings' and the factors driving major shifts in social justice discourse. He offers thought-provoking insights on the future under Trump, touching on concerns about growing authoritarianism and the importance of more impactful political messaging.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 83 - Leave the Dogma Behind (Winkfield Twyman Jr.)
  Free Black Thought and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 82 - Comfortable with Being a Carlton (Z. K. Paschal)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 81 - What No One Tells You About FDR (David T. Beito)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
  Free Black Thought