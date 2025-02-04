Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16

Michael DC Bowen and Wink Twyman discuss the impact of recent wildfires in California, particularly in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. They dive into the environmental and emotional challenges for residents, as well as the difficulties firefighters face. They also talk about the aftermath of a disaster in Pasadena, touching on housing, leadership, and community recovery. Finally, they explore issues around homelessness, public safety, and mental health, emphasizing the need for better solutions and a more balanced approach to public policy.