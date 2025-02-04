Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16
Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16

The Fire Episode
Free Black Thought
,
Michael David Cobb Bowen
, and
Winkfield Twyman
Feb 04, 2025
1
1
Transcript

Michael DC Bowen and Wink Twyman discuss the impact of recent wildfires in California, particularly in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. They dive into the environmental and emotional challenges for residents, as well as the difficulties firefighters face. They also talk about the aftermath of a disaster in Pasadena, touching on housing, leadership, and community recovery. Finally, they explore issues around homelessness, public safety, and mental health, emphasizing the need for better solutions and a more balanced approach to public policy.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations Subscribe
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
