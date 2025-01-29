Aaron Fenton-Hewitt discusses the impact of his upbringing, the challenges of stereotypes, and the importance of community. The conversation also delves into the complexities of DEI initiatives and social engineering, exploring how these concepts relate to class and opportunity in the media industry.
Show notes:
Aaron’s “DEI: The Arrogance of Social Engineering” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Aaron’s “The Economy of Victimhood” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
