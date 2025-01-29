Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 90 - Black British vs African American (Aaron Fenton-Hewitt)
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:07:07
-1:07:07

Ep. 90 - Black British vs African American (Aaron Fenton-Hewitt)

An interview with writer Aaron Fenton-Hewitt
Free Black Thought
Jan 29, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Aaron Fenton-Hewitt discusses the impact of his upbringing, the challenges of stereotypes, and the importance of community. The conversation also delves into the complexities of DEI initiatives and social engineering, exploring how these concepts relate to class and opportunity in the media industry.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 89 - Family Structure Over Everything (Ian Rowe)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 88 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 15
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 87 - "Never Stop Asking Why" (Kyle Jordan Maxwell)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 86 - Our Division is an Illusion (Monica Harris)
  Free Black Thought and Monica Harris
Ep. 85 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 14
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 84 - BONUS: Have We Ever Been 'Woke'? (Musa al-Gharbi)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 83 - Leave the Dogma Behind (Winkfield Twyman Jr.)
  Free Black Thought and Winkfield Twyman