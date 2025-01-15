Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 87 - "Never Stop Asking Why" (Kyle Jordan Maxwell)
Ep. 87 - "Never Stop Asking Why" (Kyle Jordan Maxwell)

An interview with student Kyle Jordan Maxwell
Jan 15, 2025
Transcript

In this episode, Kyle Jordan Maxwell shares his journey from posting a black square on social media to questioning the very ideals it symbolized—identity politics and wokeism. He reflects on how he transitioned from following the crowd to thinking critically for himself. What began as a path of self-described ignorance led him to become a self-taught philosophy enthusiast, embracing the realization that, while he doesn't have all the answers, that uncertainty is something to be valued.

Show notes:

