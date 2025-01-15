In this episode, Kyle Jordan Maxwell shares his journey from posting a black square on social media to questioning the very ideals it symbolized—identity politics and wokeism. He reflects on how he transitioned from following the crowd to thinking critically for himself. What began as a path of self-described ignorance led him to become a self-taught philosophy enthusiast, embracing the realization that, while he doesn't have all the answers, that uncertainty is something to be valued.

Show notes: