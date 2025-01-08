Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 86 - Our Division is an Illusion (Monica Harris)
Ep. 86 - Our Division is an Illusion (Monica Harris)

An interview with Executive Director of FAIR Monica Harris
Free Black Thought
and
Monica Harris
Jan 08, 2025
9
2
Transcript

The Free Black Thought Podcast returns with guest Monica Harris. Monica holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, where she was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. Over the course of more than a decade, she held senior roles in business and legal affairs at Walt Disney Television, NBCUniversal Media, and Viacom Media Networks. In 2011, Monica made a bold shift, leaving corporate life behind and relocating with her family to Montana. She is currently the Executive Director of The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR).

Show notes:

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
