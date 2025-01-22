Ian Rowe shares his journey from his upbringing in Jamaica to becoming a leader in education with host Connie Morgan. He discusses the importance of family structure, the impact of education on identity, and his commitment to improving educational opportunities for all children, particularly in underserved communities. Ian also introduces the 'success sequence' as a framework for young people to avoid poverty and achieve a fulfilling life.
Show notes:
Ian on X
Ian’s book: Agency: The Four Point Plan (F.R.E.E.) for ALL Children to Overcome the Victimhood Narrative and Discover Their Pathway to Power (Volume 1)
Ian’s website: thefreeframework.com
