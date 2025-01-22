Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 89 - Family Structure Over Everything (Ian Rowe)
Ep. 89 - Family Structure Over Everything (Ian Rowe)

An interview with education entrepreneur Ian Rowe
Free Black Thought
Jan 22, 2025
Transcript

Ian Rowe shares his journey from his upbringing in Jamaica to becoming a leader in education with host Connie Morgan. He discusses the importance of family structure, the impact of education on identity, and his commitment to improving educational opportunities for all children, particularly in underserved communities. Ian also introduces the 'success sequence' as a framework for young people to avoid poverty and achieve a fulfilling life.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
