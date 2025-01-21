Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 88 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 15
Ep. 88 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 15

New Year, Same Intellectual Curiosity
Free Black Thought
,
Michael David Cobb Bowen
, and
Winkfield Twyman
Jan 21, 2025
1
Transcript

In this conversation, Michael DC Bowen and Winkfield Twyman Jr. discuss the significance of the New Year, their personal reflections on the holiday, and predictions for the future, particularly regarding the impact of AI on society. They delve into the concept of role models, exploring their influence on personal development and societal expectations, especially within the context of Black America. The dialogue emphasizes the necessity of recognizing authentic figures in history and the dangers of external locus of control, while advocating for a global perspective on identity and citizenship.

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
