Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 92 - An Interracial Love Story (Adam Gussow)
7
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:38:26
-1:38:26

Ep. 92 - An Interracial Love Story (Adam Gussow)

An interview with scholar Adam Gussow
Free Black Thought
Feb 05, 2025
7
1
Share
Transcript

Adam Gussow talks about his life growing up, his path into music and academia, and his thoughts on race in America. As a blues musician and scholar, Adam offers a unique take on culture and activism. He and host Connie Morgan also discuss the evolving dynamics of interracial relationships, focusing on black women and white men, and how marriage and dating have changed over time. They explore cultural influences, race perceptions, and how it all ties into Adam’s upcoming book.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 90 - Black British vs African American (Aaron Fenton-Hewitt)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 89 - Family Structure Over Everything (Ian Rowe)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 88 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 15
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 87 - "Never Stop Asking Why" (Kyle Jordan Maxwell)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 86 - Our Division is an Illusion (Monica Harris)
  Free Black Thought and Monica Harris
Ep. 85 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 14
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen