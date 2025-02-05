Adam Gussow talks about his life growing up, his path into music and academia, and his thoughts on race in America. As a blues musician and scholar, Adam offers a unique take on culture and activism. He and host Connie Morgan also discuss the evolving dynamics of interracial relationships, focusing on black women and white men, and how marriage and dating have changed over time. They explore cultural influences, race perceptions, and how it all ties into Adam’s upcoming book.
Show notes:
My Family and I: A Mississippi Memoir by Adam Gussow
Adam on YouTube: old channel and newer channel
Adam’s Harmonica website: ModernBluesHarmonica.com
The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi by Wright Thompson
The Color of Water: A Black Man's Tribute to His White Mother by James McBride
Love in Black and White: A Memoir of Race, Religion, and Romance by William S. Cohen and Janet Langhart Cohen
Is Marriage for White People?: How the African American Marriage Decline Affects Everyone by Ralph Richard Banks
Movie Trailer for Something New
“Vanilla Ice Cream” by Stephen Lynch
'Til Death Or Distance Do Us Part: Love and Marriage in African America by Frances Smith Foster
The Black Family in Slavery and Freedom, 1750-1925 by Herbert G. G. Gutman
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post