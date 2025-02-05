Adam Gussow talks about his life growing up, his path into music and academia, and his thoughts on race in America. As a blues musician and scholar, Adam offers a unique take on culture and activism. He and host Connie Morgan also discuss the evolving dynamics of interracial relationships, focusing on black women and white men, and how marriage and dating have changed over time. They explore cultural influences, race perceptions, and how it all ties into Adam’s upcoming book.

Show notes: