Ep. 19 - Black Minds Matter (Denisha Allen)
Ep. 19 - Black Minds Matter (Denisha Allen)

An interview with education freedom fighter Denisha Allen
Free Black Thought
Oct 25, 2023
Host Connie Morgan and founder of the non-profit Black Minds Matter Denisha Allen discuss school choice and the battle for academic freedom.

Stuff referenced in this episode:

Podcast Theme Music by JoDavi

