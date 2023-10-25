Host Connie Morgan and founder of the non-profit Black Minds Matter Denisha Allen discuss school choice and the battle for academic freedom.
Stuff referenced in this episode:
Denisha on X: @denishamweather
Black Minds Matter on X: @BLK_MindsMatter
Black Minds Matter on Instagram: @blackmindsmatter.official
Black Minds Matter on YouTube
Black Minds Matter on Facebook
Roland Fryer’s Education Research
Moms on Call by Laura Hunter and Jennifer Walker
Podcast Theme Music by JoDavi
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ep. 19 - Black Minds Matter (Denisha Allen)