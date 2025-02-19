Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 94 - DEI Pushes Untrue Caste Narratives (Pushpita Prasad)
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:31:49
-1:31:49

Ep. 94 - DEI Pushes Untrue Caste Narratives (Pushpita Prasad)

An interview with activist Pushpita Prasad
Free Black Thought
Feb 19, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Pushpita Prasad discusses the complex interplay between caste, media representation, and policy-making in the context of Hindu identity in North America. Pushpita is a board member of the Coalition of Hindus of North America.

Show notes:

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 93 - Don't Equate Victimhood with Goodness (Kayla)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 92 - An Interracial Love Story (Adam Gussow)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 90 - Black British vs African American (Aaron Fenton-Hewitt)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 89 - Family Structure Over Everything (Ian Rowe)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 88 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 15
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Ep. 87 - "Never Stop Asking Why" (Kyle Jordan Maxwell)
  Free Black Thought