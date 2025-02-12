Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 93 - Don't Equate Victimhood with Goodness (Kayla)
Ep. 93 - Don't Equate Victimhood with Goodness (Kayla)

An interview with commentator Kayla
Feb 12, 2025
Transcript

In this conversation, Kayla (who likes to go by just her first name publicly) shares her personal journey, touching on her upbringing, mental health struggles, and evolving political views. She discusses feeling alienated in her youth and her critiques of both political sides. Kayla also reflects on her love for goth fashion, the importance of empathy, and the challenges of forming connections.

Show notes:

