Ep. 95 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 17
Ep. 95 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 17

Black History Month
Free Black Thought
Feb 20, 2025
In this conversation, Michael DC Bowen and Winkfield Twyman Jr. discuss the varying perceptions of Black history, the importance of literature, and influential figures in Black history. They emphasize the need for curiosity and understanding of Black history as an integral part of American history, while also highlighting the impact of Black authors and their contributions to the narrative.

