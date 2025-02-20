In this conversation, Michael DC Bowen and Winkfield Twyman Jr. discuss the varying perceptions of Black history, the importance of literature, and influential figures in Black history. They emphasize the need for curiosity and understanding of Black history as an integral part of American history, while also highlighting the impact of Black authors and their contributions to the narrative.
Ep. 95 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 17
Black History Month
Feb 20, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
