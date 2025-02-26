Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 96 - Canceled From the Right (Khadijah La Musa)
Ep. 96 - Canceled From the Right (Khadijah La Musa)

An interview with writer Khadijah La Musa
Free Black Thought
Feb 26, 2025
Khadijah La Musa opens up about her unique upbringing, from growing up in a strict Muslim environment to experiencing life at a liberal university. She talks about the mental health struggles she faced during college, how social media and cancel culture impacted her, and her journey toward Buddhism. Khadijah shares her evolving views on feminism and gender ideology and expresses her hopes for a safer world for her daughter in today's complex society.

Show notes:

