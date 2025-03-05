Ep. 97 - Leave the Kids Alone (Kofi Montzka)

Activist Kofi Montzka gives host Connie Morgan advice on finding like-minded individuals and building supportive communities. Kofi shares her thoughts on how the ethnic studies curriculum may promote a narrative of hopelessness for Black children and opens up about the backlash she’s faced for speaking out against these ideas. She also talks about the importance of curiosity over certainty, the need for kindness in disagreements, and the value of engaging with diverse perspectives.

