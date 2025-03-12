Ep. 98 - Affirming Gender Reality (Gabrielle Clark)

Gabrielle Clark shares her journey from a diverse upbringing in Houston to becoming a single mother and homeschooling advocate. She discusses the challenges of raising five children after losing her husband, her concerns about indoctrination in the public education system, and her work as a parent coach. Gabrielle emphasizes the importance of parental involvement and the need for education reform, particularly in relation to Critical Race Theory and social-emotional learning.
Affirming Reality (Gabrielle’s website)
