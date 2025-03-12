Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 98 - Affirming Gender Reality (Gabrielle Clark)
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:19:39
-1:19:39

Ep. 98 - Affirming Gender Reality (Gabrielle Clark)

An interview with parenting coach Gabrielle Clark
Free Black Thought
Mar 12, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Gabrielle Clark shares her journey from a diverse upbringing in Houston to becoming a single mother and homeschooling advocate. She discusses the challenges of raising five children after losing her husband, her concerns about indoctrination in the public education system, and her work as a parent coach. Gabrielle emphasizes the importance of parental involvement and the need for education reform, particularly in relation to Critical Race Theory and social-emotional learning.

Show Notes:

Discussion about this episode

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 97 - Leave the Kids Alone (Kofi Montzka)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 96 - Canceled From the Right (Khadijah La Musa)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 95 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 17
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 94 - DEI Pushes Untrue Caste Narratives (Pushpita Prasad)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 93 - Don't Equate Victimhood with Goodness (Kayla)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 92 - An Interracial Love Story (Adam Gussow)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 91 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 16
  Free Black ThoughtMichael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman