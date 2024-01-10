Racha Tahani Lawler and host Connie Morgan discuss what it means to be a black midwife supporting and promoting holistic birth. Racha owns the first and only Black owned birth cottage (center) in Central Virginia.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Racha’s website: gathergroundedmidwifery.com
Racha’s GoFundMe
Racha hosts monthly open houses for expecting parents the first Saturday of every month at the birth cottage in Midlothian, Va.
Racha’s favorite movie that others don’t like: Babette’s Feast
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ep. 28 - Birth Work While Black (Racha Tahani Lawler)