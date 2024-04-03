Ep. 44 - Victor Not Victim (Adam B. Coleman)

Connie Morgan and Adam B. Coleman talk about the importance of asking questions, fathers in the home and putting your best foot forward. Adam was an early contributor to the Journal of Free Black Thought and also breaks down how he exploded onto the scene as a writer and commentator.
Show notes:
Adam’s book: Black Victim to Black Victor
Adam on X: @wrong_speak
Adam’s Substack: Speaking Wrong at the Right Time
Adam’s “Black Intellectuals Are Black America's Conspiracy Theorists,” in the Journal of Free Black Thought
