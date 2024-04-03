Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 44 - Victor Not Victim (Adam B. Coleman)
1
5
0:00
-1:35:03

Ep. 44 - Victor Not Victim (Adam B. Coleman)

An interview with writer and speaker Adam B. Coleman
Free Black Thought
Apr 03, 2024
1
5
Share

Connie Morgan and Adam B. Coleman talk about the importance of asking questions, fathers in the home and putting your best foot forward. Adam was an early contributor to the Journal of Free Black Thought and also breaks down how he exploded onto the scene as a writer and commentator.

Show notes:

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Recent Episodes
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 75 - It's Not About Whiteness, It's About Wealth (Remi Adekoya)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 74 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 12
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 73 - Islam in the United States (Fatimah Fanusie)
  Free Black Thought