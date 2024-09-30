Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
3
0:00
-1:17:01

Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13

Affirmative Action: Progress or Pitfall?
Free Black Thought
,
Winkfield Twyman
, and
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Sep 30, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

In episode Mike and Wink delve into the implications of declining black enrollment at elite universities, particularly Harvard, following changes in affirmative action policies. The hosts discuss the media's framing of these changes, the complexities of race in college admissions, and the evolving concept of identity. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of authenticity and the potential for unity in a diverse society, while also critiquing prevailing narratives around race and achievement.

Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Free Black Thought
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations Subscribe
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 75 - It's Not About Whiteness, It's About Wealth (Remi Adekoya)
  Free Black Thought
Ep. 74 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 12
  Free Black ThoughtWinkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 73 - Islam in the United States (Fatimah Fanusie)
  Free Black Thought