In episode Mike and Wink delve into the implications of declining black enrollment at elite universities, particularly Harvard, following changes in affirmative action policies. The hosts discuss the media's framing of these changes, the complexities of race in college admissions, and the evolving concept of identity. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of authenticity and the potential for unity in a diverse society, while also critiquing prevailing narratives around race and achievement.
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13