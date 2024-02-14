Ep. 36 - Creating a [Black] Marriage Culture (Delano Squires)

Delano Squires tells Connie Morgan how to create a marriage culture within black America.
Stuff referenced:
Delano on X: @DelanoSquires
Authentically Black: Essays for the Black Silent Majority by John McWhorter
Is Bill Cosby Right?: Or Has the Black Middle Class Lost Its Mind by Michael Eric Dyson
Voddie Baucham’s The Children of Caesar Part 1
Voddie Baucham’s The Children of Caesar Part II
Delano’s “America Needs a 'Black Wives Matter' Movement To Rebuild the Black Family,” in Newsweek
Delano’s favorite musical: FELA!
