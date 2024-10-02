Ildi Tillmann shares her unique childhood growing up in Hungary during the late Soviet era. Ildi eventually moved to the United States and ended up in Africana Studies after auditing a class on African history and wanting to learn about different cultures. She discovered her passion for photography and realized the importance of telling stories through both writing and photography.
Show notes:
Ildi’s website
Ildi’s new project: Captured Landscapes
Ildi on Instagram
Ildi on X
Ildi’s “Three days in March” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Ildi’s “Knowledge, Art, and the Musical World of Elio Villafranca” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Ildi’s “From Hungary to Haiti: Unique Histories, Universal Stories” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Ildi’s photography in Cuba (September 2024)
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)