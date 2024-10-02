Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)

An interview with photographer and educator Ildi Tillmann
Oct 02, 2024
Ildi Tillmann shares her unique childhood growing up in Hungary during the late Soviet era. Ildi eventually moved to the United States and ended up in Africana Studies after auditing a class on African history and wanting to learn about different cultures. She discovered her passion for photography and realized the importance of telling stories through both writing and photography.

