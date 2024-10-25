Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
An interview with activist Olga Meshoe Washington
  
On Leaving The Left and Finding My Center
Identifying as a victim obscured my true self
  
Brave Gender Roles
Sometimes art is still good despite the artist's confused intentions
Published on Journal of Free Black Moms  
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
Listen now | An interview with Pastor Henry Flowers
  
The Progressive Myth of Racist Police Shootings
If there's racial bias in policing, it's not obvious in lethal force
  
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
Listen now | An interview with conservative leader Star Parker
  
To Israel, with Love
Reflections on the One-Year Anniversary of October 7
Published on Messy Mosaic  
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
Listen now | An interview with photographer and educator Ildi Tillmann
  
September 2024

The Togetherness Wayfinder
Learn to be a raceless antiracist
  
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
Listen now | Affirmative Action: Progress or Pitfall?
  
Ep. 75 - It's Not About Whiteness, It's About Wealth (Remi Adekoya)
Listen now | An interview with author and academic Remi Adekoya
  
