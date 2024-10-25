Journal of Free Black Thought
EVENT: Empowered Ed Leadership Summit
Hosted in Sacramento Oct 27-29 by Coalition for Empowered Education
23 hrs ago
Free Black Thought
Ep. 80 - Israel is Not an Apartheid State (Olga Meshoe Washington)
An interview with activist Olga Meshoe Washington
Oct 23
Free Black Thought
1:01:00
On Leaving The Left and Finding My Center
Identifying as a victim obscured my true self
Oct 21
Free Black Thought
Brave Gender Roles
Sometimes art is still good despite the artist's confused intentions
Published on Journal of Free Black Moms
Oct 17
Ep. 79 - Who Cares About Being "Culturally Black" (Henry C. Flowers III)
Listen now | An interview with Pastor Henry Flowers
Oct 16
Free Black Thought
1:29:04
The Progressive Myth of Racist Police Shootings
If there's racial bias in policing, it's not obvious in lethal force
Oct 14
Free Black Thought
Ep. 78 - The State of Black Progress (Star Parker)
Listen now | An interview with conservative leader Star Parker
Oct 9
Free Black Thought
To Israel, with Love
Reflections on the One-Year Anniversary of October 7
Published on Messy Mosaic
Oct 7
Ep. 77 - Learn Beyond Your Ethnic Roots (Ildi Tillmann)
Listen now | An interview with photographer and educator Ildi Tillmann
Oct 2
Free Black Thought
September 2024
The Togetherness Wayfinder
Learn to be a raceless antiracist
Sep 30
Free Black Thought
Ep. 76 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Tywman, Ep. 13
Listen now | Affirmative Action: Progress or Pitfall?
Sep 30
Free Black Thought
Winkfield Twyman
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Ep. 75 - It's Not About Whiteness, It's About Wealth (Remi Adekoya)
Listen now | An interview with author and academic Remi Adekoya
Sep 25
Free Black Thought
