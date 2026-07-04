Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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Joseph King's avatar
Joseph King
4h

So well said. Thank you. Best of luck in your run for governor.

IGNORANCE. Ignorance is the biggest threat to our country. Ignorance of self, ignorance of history and ignorance of survival.

This ignorance has led to Americans becoming spoiled, bored and narcissistic at epidemic levels. This ignorance has created a blind spot in our humanity that (unfortunately) will only be corrected through pain.

(Fortunately) pain for ignorant Americans means inconvenience and having to be self-reliant.

Lastly, is part of the plan to fast track illegal immigrants mean that they don’t have to pass the same American knowledge exam as legal immigrants? Encourage less assimilation and more divide and control?🤔 Thus fostering more IGNORANCE.

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M R's avatar
M R
5h

Thank you so much for this timely piece. You have succinctly given us a prescription for restoring greatness to our nation. May we pray for a spiritual revival that will empower the principles that once made us great. Thank you and have a most blessed independence Day.

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